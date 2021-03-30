Court sends fundraising fraudsters to jail

Life sentence for one of the main culprits in a fraud that involved nearly 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion), Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court announced on Tuesday.

Two main culprits were sentenced to 15 years and life in jail over a fundraising fraud involving nearly 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion), a city court announced on Tuesday.

Fines of 5 million yuan and 50 million yuan were also imposed, Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court said.

Four accomplices were jailed from four to eight years, with fines between 200,000 yuan and 400,000 yuan.

The gang had illegally raised funds through so-called online investment platforms Yonglibao and Huolicai between 2013 and 2018. They gave fake guarantees, exaggerated profitability and promised annual interest rates from fake investment projects of between 6 and 12 percent.

Over 28,000 people suffered losses of 1.3 billion yuan.

In July 2018, Yonglibao’s Weibo account and mobile app sent a notice asking investors to call the police because the two controllers of the platform had disappeared.

A month later, three suspects, including the two controllers, were arrested after being brought back to Shanghai from overseas. Another three were caught by police in September.