Call for schools built for autistic children

Swiss documentary film screened at Jing'an Library ahead of World Autism Awareness Day tells how school in Switzerland helped autistic children open up to the world.

Li Qian / SHINE

Disability advocates called for schools built specifically for autistic children at an event held in Jing’an Library ahead of Friday’s World Autism Awareness Day.

It is estimated that around one in a hundred people in China has autism.

Though autistic children are allowed to go to mainstream schools, most quit as they are unable to adapt to “normal” classes. Last year, only 544 autistic children were enrolled in mainstream schools.

“We’ve been calling for schools built specifically for autistic children for many years, but today we still don’t have one,” said Cao Xiaoxia, who has been dedicated to the education of autistic children for more than a decade.

Cao, together with her father and conductor Cao Peng, set up a music salon for autistic children, providing them a platform to gain confidence and express themselves through music. She also runs a charity project to help autistic teenagers adapt to society by becoming baristas in a coffee shop.

“We have more and more autistic children these years. When they grow up, they will impose a heavy burden on their families and society as well. One appropriate strategy may simply be to build schools for them,” she said.

At the library, Cao, parents of autistic children and local residents watched a Swiss documentary film “At the Philosophers' School” that tells how a specialist school in Switzerland helped five intellectually-disabled children open up to the world.



“It’s screening well-timed,” Cao said. “We hope to raise public awareness of these special children.”

Before the film, five autistic teenagers from her music salon played “Amazing Grace.” They were reluctant to say much about their performance, but were not afraid to play music in front of an audience.

Olivier Zehnder, consul general of Switzerland in Shanghai, said he was amazed by the performance. He agreed with Cao about the need to establish specialist schools.

Switzerland provides great support to parents of intellectually-disabled children, allowing them to enter the workplace instead of being trapped at home, he said.

“There are still many challenges on daily basis. But the most important thing is to make sure no one is left behind,” he added.

The latest challenge was imposed by the coronavirus outbreak, according to him.

Teachers from specialist schools in Switzerland found themselves hard to communicate with their students by using facial expressions or lip languages as they had to wear masks. “Now, they are wearing transparent masks,” he said.