Tourism route mapped out for 100th anniversary

Jing'an has designed a new "red" tourism route to welcome the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. Here are some of the sites on the map.

Jing’an has designed a new “red” tourism route to welcome the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. Here are some of the sites on the map.

Ti Gong

.Former residence of Liu Changsheng



This Spanish-style terrace house, built in 1916, was the home of Liu Changsheng, a leader in the underground Party and a secret base for its clandestine operations between 1946 and 1949.

Liu took the guise as owner of the Rongtai cigarette shop, and his wife served as look-out when secret meetings were held in the house. She warned of danger by racheting up the noise of a mahjong game, leading Kuomintang agents to believe that the family was passionate about gambling.

Scenes of the shop have been restored.

Opening hours: 9am-4:30pm (Tuesday-Sunday)

Address: 81 Yuyuan Rd

Ti Gong

Former residence of Mao Zedong

This shikumen house was where Chairman Mao spent the majority of his time in Shanghai, from June to December of 1924, living with his family on the first floor.

It was common for Mao to work at his desk past midnight while his wife Yang Kaihui copied documents. His mother Xiang Zhenxi took care of Mao’s two young sons, Mao Anying and Mao Anqing. They are set in re-enactment scenes.

Visitors can also see some historical exhibits like copies of Mao’s correspondence, the sofa where he sat during his visit to the former Shanghai Electrical Machinery Factory in 1961 and a set of Mao suits that he sent to his security guard Gao Zhi.

Opening hours: 9am-4:30pm (Tuesday Sunday)

Address: 120 Maoming Rd N.





Ti Gong

Former site of CPC Central Military Commission

This shikumen (stone-gate) building witnessed a real-life cloak-and-dagger story.

By the end of 1928, Bai Xin, early Party leader Peng Pai’s secretary, was asked to rent the house as a spot for important Central Military Commission meetings, which was established in October 1925. Peng lived and worked in an 8-square-meter garret, furnished with only a bed, table and two chairs, and a living room used by the commission to hold meetings.

However, Bai bore a grudge against Peng for having killed a deserter related to him. As such, he didn’t hesitate to betray Peng and tipped off the Kuomintang government about a secret meeting on August 24, 1929.

Armed police and soldiers broke into the house and arrested Peng and four others — Yang Yin, Yan Changyi, Xing Shizhen and Zhang Jichun.

Premier Zhou Enlai organized a rescue attempt, but the effort failed. Six days later, all but Zhang was killed at Longhua Prison.

On November 11, 1929, the Party’s intelligence agency assassinated Bai.

Opening hours: 9am-4:30pm (Tuesday Sunday)

Address: Bldg 12, 613 Xinzha Rd





Ti Gong

Memorial of the Central Bureau of the Communist Party of China after the Third National Congress of CPC

The Part y’s Third National Congress was held in June 1923 in the south ern capital of Guangzhou.

After that event, the Party moved back to Shanghai, setting up headquarters in a building on today’s Linshan Road.

The Party deviously claimed the building was used as the offices of a taxation company to camouflage its real work.

There, senior Party officials held meetings and made important decisions. The building was demolished during the Songhu Battle against the Japanese in 1932.

Today’s memorial, not far from the original site, holds many historical documents.

Opening hours: 9am-4:30pm (Tuesday-Sunday)

Address: 118 Zhejiang Rd N



