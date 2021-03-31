No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

One patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery, and two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery, the commission said.



So far, of all the 1,511 imported cases, 1,468 have been discharged upon recovery and 43 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.