Acclaimed Huju Opera film launches tour screening

Based on a true story, "Mountain Woman" revolves around a courageous single mother who works as a mountain porter for 17 years to support her family.

The Huju Opera film “Mountain Woman,” adapted from a popular Huju Opera show, launched its tour screening in the Yangtze River Delta region on Wednesday.

When the film premiered in October 2018, it was acclaimed by both critics and audiences. One year later, it won the Best Opera Film prize at the 32nd Golden Rooster Awards.

From April to June, the film will be screened in Shanghai's outlying districts of Songjiang, Baoshan, Qingpu, Jiading, Jinshan, Fengxian and Chongming, as well as 12 cities in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.