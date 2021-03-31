News / Metro

Mayor Gong holds video conference with Fidelity CEO

Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  16:16 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International, yesterday.
Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  16:16 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International, yesterday.

The higher level opening up and development in Shanghai provide a huge opportunity for all types of enterprises, and “we hope Fidelity International can further expand investment in Shanghai and make more contributions to the construction of an international financial center in Shanghai,” Gong said.

“We will try our best to provide a first-class business environment for all kinds of enterprises so that they can invest, do business and expand in Shanghai,” he added.

Mayor Gong holds video conference with Fidelity CEO

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng in a video conference with Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International, yesterday.

Fidelity International plans to assist in the construction of an international financial center in Shanghai, Richards said.

Mayor Gong holds video conference with Fidelity CEO

Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International, in the video conference with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng yesterday.

Fidelity International is one of the largest private asset management companies in the world. In 2015, it established an investment management company in Shanghai.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     