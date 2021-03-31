Mayor Gong holds video conference with Fidelity CEO

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International, yesterday.

The higher level opening up and development in Shanghai provide a huge opportunity for all types of enterprises, and “we hope Fidelity International can further expand investment in Shanghai and make more contributions to the construction of an international financial center in Shanghai,” Gong said.

“We will try our best to provide a first-class business environment for all kinds of enterprises so that they can invest, do business and expand in Shanghai,” he added.

Fidelity International plans to assist in the construction of an international financial center in Shanghai, Richards said.

Fidelity International is one of the largest private asset management companies in the world. In 2015, it established an investment management company in Shanghai.



