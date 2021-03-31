News / Metro

Celebrating Chinese revolution and its favorite son

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  16:57 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
An exhibition is taking place in Shanghai and Nanjing to mark the 96th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's death and the 110th anniversary of the outbreak of the Revolution of 1911.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  16:57 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
Celebrating Chinese revolution and its favorite son
Yang Meiping / SHINE

A visitor takes a photo of an exhibit.

An exhibition is taking place simultaneously at the Shanghai Museum of Sun Yat-sen’s Former Residence and the Sun Yat-sen Memorial in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, to mark the 96th anniversary of Sun’s death and the 110th anniversary of the outbreak of the Revolution of 1911 that overthrew the Qing Dynasty(1644-1911).

As this year is also the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the exhibition focuses on Sun’s cooperation with Chinese Communists in independence, national rejuvenation and social progress.

More than 150 exhibits are on display, including cultural relics, photos, archives, paintings and videos, in four separate sections — the 1911 revolution led by Sun; his exploration of new ways to save China and the birth of the CPC; the cooperation between Kuomintang and the CPC; and how Chinese Communists have continued Sun’s unfinished work in developing China.

One section features a porcelain pot with an 18-star flag celebrates the victory of the revolution, which ended China’s monarchical history of more than 2,000 years.

Another showcases a photo of Sun with his wife Soong Ching Ling and his followers Chiang Kai-shek and Liao Zhongkai taken on June 16, 1924 at the opening ceremony of the Huangpu Military Academy. The institution was created by Sun during the first round of cooperation between Kuomintang and the CPC and has cultivated military talent for China.

The exhibition also includes a payroll copy showing Mao Zedong’s 120-yuan-per-month salary when he worked as a secretary in the executive office in Shanghai on the cooperation between the two parties.

The museum located at 7 Xiangshan Road is open from 9am to 5pm every Tuesday through Sunday.

Celebrating Chinese revolution and its favorite son
Yang Meiping / SHINE

A visitor takes in relics at the exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
CPC
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     