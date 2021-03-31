Celebrating Chinese revolution and its favorite son

An exhibition is taking place in Shanghai and Nanjing to mark the 96th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's death and the 110th anniversary of the outbreak of the Revolution of 1911.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

An exhibition is taking place simultaneously at the Shanghai Museum of Sun Yat-sen’s Former Residence and the Sun Yat-sen Memorial in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, to mark the 96th anniversary of Sun’s death and the 110th anniversary of the outbreak of the Revolution of 1911 that overthrew the Qing Dynasty(1644-1911).

As this year is also the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the exhibition focuses on Sun’s cooperation with Chinese Communists in independence, national rejuvenation and social progress.

More than 150 exhibits are on display, including cultural relics, photos, archives, paintings and videos, in four separate sections — the 1911 revolution led by Sun; his exploration of new ways to save China and the birth of the CPC; the cooperation between Kuomintang and the CPC; and how Chinese Communists have continued Sun’s unfinished work in developing China.

One section features a porcelain pot with an 18-star flag celebrates the victory of the revolution, which ended China’s monarchical history of more than 2,000 years.

Another showcases a photo of Sun with his wife Soong Ching Ling and his followers Chiang Kai-shek and Liao Zhongkai taken on June 16, 1924 at the opening ceremony of the Huangpu Military Academy. The institution was created by Sun during the first round of cooperation between Kuomintang and the CPC and has cultivated military talent for China.

The exhibition also includes a payroll copy showing Mao Zedong’s 120-yuan-per-month salary when he worked as a secretary in the executive office in Shanghai on the cooperation between the two parties.

The museum located at 7 Xiangshan Road is open from 9am to 5pm every Tuesday through Sunday.