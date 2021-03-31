News / Metro

Local expats vaccinated against COVID-19

Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:11 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
Shanghai's foreign residents received their vaccination at the Zhuanqiao Neighborhood Health Center on Wednesday after making appointments via WeChat.
Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:11 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
Local expats vaccinated against COVID-19
Wu Ruofan / SHINE

Expats line up to register before their first COVID-19 injection at the Zhuanqiao Neighborhood Health Center on Wednesday.

Over 150 expats in the city received their COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in Minhang District on Wednesday.

Foreigners in the city have been able to make appointments for vaccinations from this week.

At the Zhuanqiao Neighborhood Health Center, the expats arrived to register their information and pay for the injection. They had previously reserved their inoculation slots through WeChat app “Health Cloud” (Jian Kang Yun).

Bilingual signs and registration procedures helped with communication, said the center’s Wang Jiaoming.

“We also have translators from the city’s foreign affairs office as well as volunteers to help out with the on-site process,” said Wang.

The price of each shot is 100 yuan (US$14), while fees could be waived for those with local social health insurance, Wang said. 

Local expats vaccinated against COVID-19
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Expats wait inside the vaccination area at Zhuanqiao Neighborhood Health Center.

Sara Markmann, a 19-year-old student from Denmark, said she had the vaccination together with her mother as she plans to study in the US later this year.

“I took the vaccination because I want to be safe,” she said .

Living 45 minutes from the center, Markmann said the clinic was her second choice as she failed to select a closer one on Monday. But she said the online procedure was organized.

“There are different stations and it’s pretty clear what we have to do,” she said. “It was easy to use.”

Tony Gueli, an American working in the city, made an appointment and completed registration with the help of his assistant.

“I feel lucky to get the vaccine this early because I heard it’s difficult to make appointments,” Gueli said.

“I’m planning to go back to the States, but I don’t want to go without the vaccine because I need to be able to come back,” he said.

Jacqueline Hewitt from the UK said she felt fine after the inoculation.

“It’s important because only if more people get it, can we get back to normal and resume traveling,” she said.

The expats need to make appointments and receive their second injection in 21 days.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     