News / Metro

260,000 public transport staff get their vaccinations

Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:58 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
Nearly 260,000 public transport staff in the city have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as Shanghai's transport commission continues to promote the service. 
Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  20:58 UTC+8, 2021-03-31       0
260,000 public transport staff get their vaccinations
Ti Gong

An employee from Jiushi Bus Group has his vaccination at the Linchuan Road site in Putuo District on Wednesday.

Nearly 260,000 public transport staff in the city have been vaccinated so far as Shanghai’s transport commission continues to promote the service to strengthen prevention and control of COVID-19.

Over 300 staff from the Jiushi Bus Group, mostly front-line workers, had their vaccines on Wednesday afternoon at Linchuan Road site in Putuo District.

The first batch of transport personnel were vaccinated ahead of the 3rd China International Import Expo in November.

260,000 public transport staff get their vaccinations
Ti Gong

Jiushi Bus Group employees complete their vaccination registration at Linchuan Road vaccination site in Putuo District on Wednesday.

More than 600 pilots, 70,000 airport staff and 60,000 operators at foreign trade terminals and shipyards have also been vaccinated. 

About 110,000 employees in public transport, railways, rentals, cold chain transportation and car-hailing industries in the city were vaccinated before Spring Festival.

The commission said it will continue to guide companies in registration for the vaccine and give talks on precautions.

Currently, more than 1,200 transport companies have completed online appointments for the vaccination.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CIIE
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     