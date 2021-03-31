260,000 public transport staff get their vaccinations

Nearly 260,000 public transport staff in the city have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as Shanghai's transport commission continues to promote the service.

Over 300 staff from the Jiushi Bus Group, mostly front-line workers, had their vaccines on Wednesday afternoon at Linchuan Road site in Putuo District.



Over 300 staff from the Jiushi Bus Group, mostly front-line workers, had their vaccines on Wednesday afternoon at Linchuan Road site in Putuo District.

The first batch of transport personnel were vaccinated ahead of the 3rd China International Import Expo in November.

More than 600 pilots, 70,000 airport staff and 60,000 operators at foreign trade terminals and shipyards have also been vaccinated.



About 110,000 employees in public transport, railways, rentals, cold chain transportation and car-hailing industries in the city were vaccinated before Spring Festival.

The commission said it will continue to guide companies in registration for the vaccine and give talks on precautions.

Currently, more than 1,200 transport companies have completed online appointments for the vaccination.