Spring outing to emphasize health awareness and disease prevention

Health awareness and disease prevention and control will be highlighted during spring outings during the upcoming Qingming Festival holiday that kicks off on Saturday.

Officials from the Shanghai Health Promotion Center said it is important to avoid touching rats and items with which they have come in contact.

Covering skin with clothes and using insect repellent are effective ways to stay safe from mosquitoes and ticks in mountainous areas and places with abundant grass.

It is important to use sunscreen or wear a hat when spending time outdoors, and people with allergies should be aware of areas with pollen and visit a doctor if experiencing serious allergic reactions.

“Health monitoring, masks and personal hygiene are important for coronavirus prevention and control, and vaccinations are a useful weapon to protect everyone,” an official from the center said.

