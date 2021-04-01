Symphonic Peking Opera concert celebrates CPC centenary

The Nine Trees Future Art Center in Shanghai recently staged a symphonic Peking Opera performance to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

The show featured Peking Opera artists Shang Changrong, Shi Yihong and Li Jun performing excerpts from modern Peking Opera classics “Legend of the Red Lantern” and “The Taking of Tiger Mountain.”

Later this year, the center in Fengxian District will partner with the city’s cultural brand — Weekly Radio Concert — to present an array of musical performances and traditional Chinese operas.