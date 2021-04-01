News / Metro

Shanghai aims to double its tourism revenue

Xinhua
  19:14 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0
The eastern Chinese city of Shanghai has launched a program aiming to double its tourism revenue over the next five years, according to local authorities.
Xinhua
  19:14 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0

The eastern Chinese city of Shanghai has launched a program aiming to double its tourism revenue over the next five years, according to local authorities.

Shanghai received 236 million domestic visitors in 2020 despite the impact of COVID-19, with domestic tourism revenue hitting 280.95 billion yuan (US$42.8 billion), said Fang Shizhong, director of the municipality's administration of culture and tourism, on Thursday.

Speaking at Tourism Plus Shanghai 2021, the city's first comprehensive tourism expo, Fang noted the municipal government will boost cultural tourism, explore new channels of tourist consumption and upgrade the digitalization of the tourism industry to allow more events to take place online.

Fang said Shanghai plans to build 20 smart scenic areas and 600 smart hotels equipped with intelligent devices in 2021.

The city will also cultivate several top global tourism brands and flagship tourism events, as well as more professionals in the industry, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     