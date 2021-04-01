News / Metro

Fog forecast to continue over next two days

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:23 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0
Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issues a yellow fog alert at 2:10pm indicating that visibility in large parts of the city will be below 500 meters and 200 meters in some areas.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:23 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0

Fog will continue to affect the city over the next one to two days, Wu Rui, an official with the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, said on Thursday.

The bureau issued a yellow fog alert at 2:10pm following a first alert at 2:30am. 

Yellow is the third-highest level in the four-color system. It indicates that visibility in local coastal areas will be less than 500 meters in the next 12 hours. Between Thursday night and Friday morning, large parts of the city will suffer visibility less than this and it in some areas is likely to decline to 200 meters.

Wu said the low pressure, warm and wet air blown from the sea, gentle breeze and high humidity make the fog form and difficult to disperse. Fog is common in the spring in the city but rarely lasts for a long time.

The air will be slightly polluted on Friday night and Saturday due to the main pollutant PM2.5. It will return to good on Sunday, Qingming Festival, the Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau said on Thursday.

With a weak cold front affecting the city during the three-day holiday starting on Saturday, temperatures are expected to fall slightly, the weather bureau said.

Highs will fall from 20 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday to 16 and 17 degrees on Sunday and Monday, with lows decreasing from 16 to 13 and 11.

Light rain or showers are forecast over the next five days, except on Sunday, the day of the festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     