News / Metro

Report highlights top children's concerns

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:37 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0
Bullying at school and sexual assault are highlighted in the latest report on crimes against women and children released by the Shanghai Women's Federation.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:37 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0

Bullying at school and sexual assault are among children’s top concerns, according to a report released by the Shanghai Women’s Federation highlighting the top 10 crimes against women and children in 2020.

In one case, a high school student surnamed Wang became a target of relentless bullying by a classmate surnamed Li because he was shy and unsociable.

Initially, Li punched and kicked Wang, going on to force Wang to drink his urine and extorting money. Others in the class are said to have turned a blind eye.

Li didn’t own up to his wrongdoing even when he was put on trial. “Wang is always my best friend,” he told the court.

Li has been punished for extortion, indecency and provoking trouble. Details were not revealed. Wang is receiving psychological counseling.

Discovering, handling and intervening in school bullying, is hard according to the Shanghai Sunhold Law Firm that handled the case.

Victims should speak out, and teachers and parents should take it seriously. Education and judicial authorities are also urged to take measures and stress zero tolerance to school bullying, the firm said. 

In a sexual assault case, the report tells of a girl who was molested by her calligraphy teacher at a training center. Qingpu prosecutors found that the relevant authorities didn’t punish headmasters of schools where sexual assaults took place. And Pudong prosecutors found child prostitution rampant as adults seduced the underaged to offer sexual services through the Internet.

Ge Yingmin, vice chairman of the federation, said the report seeks to attract authorities’ attention to these problems. She urged different government departments to work together to amend current regulations and make new ones to better protect the rights of women and children.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     