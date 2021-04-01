News / Metro

Cities across China continue getting smarter

China's "smart city" development has entered a period of rapid growth, researcher Xu Huaiyu said at forum recently held in the city.
As smart city technologies largely rely on new infrastructure, China has promoted new infrastructure construction over the past seven years such as 5G networks, big data and artificial intelligence .

From 2021 to 2025, these technologies will be widely applied across the country, and by 2026 the government’s digital transformation will be in full swing, according to Xu, a researcher with the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

He said Shanghai’s Lingang coastal area provides a good example.

Sensors and cameras have been widely installed, which collect data along with drones and satellites. A big data-based artificial intelligence platform manages the area by informing authorities of any problems in residences and tourism attractions and on roads around the clock.

The forum is part of “Science Salon” held by the Shanghai Science and Technology Association, focusing on the latest findings and opinions from leading scientists in the fields of artificial intelligence, integrated circuits, biological medicine and new materials.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
