City revises rules for registering visitors

Vacation rentals in Shanghai face fines of up to 5,000 yuan if they fail to register guests when they check in under a regulation that took effect on Thursday.
Vacation rentals failing to register guests when they check in could face fines of up to 5,000 yuan (US$760) under a revised local regulation that took effect on Thursday.

Also, companies who employ people from out of town, job agencies providing services for them and markets offering them business space are required to register them within two work days.

Real estate agencies are also required to register people who have signed rental contacts with them within two work days.

They also face fines of up to 5,000 yuan for failure to comply.

Other people from out of town who arrive in the city and stay for over 24 hours are encouraged to register themselves.

Online registration is available at Suishenban, the city's integrated public services platform. It is in Chinese.

The new regulation does not cover people from overseas.

China requires people from overseas to register their non-hotel residence to local police within 24 hours of their arrival. In Shanghai, they can register by scanning the following QR code or logging on to https://crjzndg.gaj.sh.gov.cn/24hr.

﻿
