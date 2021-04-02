Thousands from city to take on Zhejiang's ancient tracks

About 10,000 outdoor sports enthusiasts from Shanghai will challenge 10 ancient tracks in Changxing County, located in the city of Huzhou, Zhejiang Province.

About 10,000 outdoor sports enthusiasts from Shanghai will challenge 10 ancient tracks in Changxing County, located in the city of Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, as Changxing's cultural, tourism and sports authorities revealed the unique charm of the 10 paths in Shanghai.

The 10 classic hiking tracks range between 10 and 30 kilometers.

Among them, the Feiyun ancient track stretches 24 kilometers and is known for the historical Feiyun Temple.

Trekkers will pass Fengting and Wutou mountains during the trip. The track is especially popular with shutterbugs due to stunning scenery featuring bamboo seas, clouds, mist and temples among its higher reaches.

The Gongcha ancient track is lined by rippling streams and bamboo forests. Starting in Jinshan Village, it served as a passage for transporting tea in ancient times, and the mottled pebble path is a silent witness to stories of that time.

The 35-kilometer-long Huilong ancient track is a cultural path that takes hikers to the Huilong Mountain Reservoir and the Jiulong Mountain kiln site. Autumn is the best time to visit the 20-kilometer Liuba ancient track that includes a ginkgo forest.

The 10 ancient tracks vary in climbing difficulty and landscapes, catering to different levels of hikers, said Wang Tian, secretary general of the Changxing Outdoor Sports Association, in Shanghai on Thursday.

Culture, tourism and sports authorities from the county said they will organize 10,000 outdoor sports enthusiasts from Shanghai to experience these tracks this year with the cooperation of travel agencies in the city.

Two races will be held on the tracks this year.

The Shanghai Outdoor Sports Association signed a strategic cooperation agreement with its counterpart in Changxing.

A photo exhibition of these tracks was held at the Duoyunxuan Art Center in Xuhui District on Thursday.