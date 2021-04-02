Five arrested for allegedly selling fake VW spare parts

Minhang District police raided the suspects' shop last month and seized close to 600 fake VW spare parts, including safety airbags, headlights and bumpers.

Ti Gong

Five suspects have been apprehended for allegedly selling fake spare parts for Volkswagen automobiles, Shanghai police said today.

The suspects ran a shop in Wuzhong Automobile Spare Parts Mall in Minhang District that they opened last October.

District police raided the suspects' shop last month and seized close to 600 fake VW spare parts, including safety airbags, headlights and bumpers.

The authentic counterparts of the fake spare parts are worth more than 290,000 yuan (US$44,200), police said. The suspects purchased them from Guangdong and Jiangsu Provinces.

The investigation is ongoing.