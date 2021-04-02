Children pay tribute to Chinese revolutionary heroes

Elementary and middle school students can offer bouquets and messages through an online platform for martyrs who sacrificed for the country.

Ti Gong

An online activity for local children to pay tribute to Chinese revolutionary heroes was launched today ahead of Qingming Festival, also known as the tomb-sweeping day, which falls on Sunday.

One hundred of the best messages will be selected at the end of the event, and displayed on popular social media platforms such as WeChat and video-streaming platform Bilibili. A number of students have taken part in the event via the Xuhuitong app.

“Thousands of martyrs sacrificed themselves for our happy lives, so we must honor their sacrifices,” said Gong Chenjia, an elementary student at Guangqi School.

Xiong Zhengyao, a student from the No. 1 Gao'an Road Primary School, pledged to study hard and contribute to the future of the homeland.

The activity is part of an event in downtown Xuhui District for children to pay tribute to the martyrs at Longhua Martyrs Memorial and celebrate their undying spirit, according to the district government.

The first group of 100 students and teachers visited the memorial this morning. They laid flowers at the site where 24 martyrs were secretly killed by Kuomintang in February 1931. Their bones were found there in 1950.

During the event, students will learn about the history of the country and the Communist Party of China. They will also be encouraged to visit model and advanced workers, volunteers and other historical sites.