Renji's prostate cancer procedure a success

Two patients have been discharged after a new procedure created by medical experts at Renji Hospital that ensures quicker recovery and no trauma or cuts.

Medical experts at Renji Hospital have created a new surgical procedure for prostate cancer that quickens recovery.

The first two patients who received the new therapy have reported good effects, the hospital said on Friday.

High‐intensity focused ultrasound therapy through the rectum is a non-invasive viable thermal tissue ablation approach, which leaves no trauma or cuts on patients who can retain sexual function and urinary control as well as enjoy a quicker recovery and shorter hospitalization. It is suitable for patients with localized prostate cancer or those with many underlying diseases, doctors said.

According to the World Health Organization, the incidence of prostate cancer keeps rising in recent years and is the most common cancer in the male reproductive system.

“Compared with traditional surgery, both patients receiving the new therapy were discharged the next day with very good results,” said Dr Xue Wei, director of Renji’s urological surgery department. “The challenges for the new procedure include positioning of the cancer and a good preplan. To ensure a precise positioning, we cooperated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University to develop a special 3D printing technology to precisely target the treatment area.”