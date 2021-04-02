News / Metro

Renji's prostate cancer procedure a success

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:35 UTC+8, 2021-04-02       0
Two patients have been discharged after a new procedure created by medical experts at Renji Hospital that ensures quicker recovery and no trauma or cuts.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:35 UTC+8, 2021-04-02       0

Medical experts at Renji Hospital have created a new surgical procedure for prostate cancer that quickens recovery. 

The first two patients who received the new therapy have reported good effects, the hospital said on Friday.

High‐intensity focused ultrasound therapy through the rectum is a non-invasive viable thermal tissue ablation approach, which leaves no trauma or cuts on patients who can retain sexual function and urinary control as well as enjoy a quicker recovery and shorter hospitalization. It is suitable for patients with localized prostate cancer or those with many underlying diseases, doctors said.

According to the World Health Organization, the incidence of prostate cancer keeps rising in recent years and is the most common cancer in the male reproductive system.

“Compared with traditional surgery, both patients receiving the new therapy were discharged the next day with very good results,” said Dr Xue Wei, director of Renji’s urological surgery department. “The challenges for the new procedure include positioning of the cancer and a good preplan. To ensure a precise positioning, we cooperated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University to develop a special 3D printing technology to precisely target the treatment area.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     