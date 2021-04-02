Patient well after lung-and-heart surgery

Doctors at Shanghai Chest Hospital repair 72-year-old's heart and deal with his lung cancer in a single operation after diagnosing conditions that could have proved fatal.

A 72-year-old patient was able to have a single operation to treat both his lung cancer and complicated heart disease, Shanghai Chest Hospital announced on Friday.

When doctors diagnosed lung cancer that required surgery, they also found he had serious heart problems. One artery was almost blocked and there were valve problems. All conditions could have proved fatal.

Doctors then decided to conduct surgery on both lung and heart in one operation.

Surgery to treat the lung cancer, replace the artery and valves and perform a heart bypass was launched. The patient recovered well and was relocated to an ordinary ward from intensive care on the third day after the operation.

The hospital said such joint surgery imposes less trauma while ensuring quicker recovery and shorter hospitalization with greater benefits for the patient.