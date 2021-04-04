6 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday while one patient was discharged upon recovery.

The first to third patients, all Chinese working in the United States, the fourth patient, a Chinese studying in the US, and the fifth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 30.

The sixth patient is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 2.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 51 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,526 imported cases, 1,476 have been discharged upon recovery and 50 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.