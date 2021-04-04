More than 1 million take part in Qingming Festival

Shanghai's 54 cemeteries and columbariums were visited by 1.068 million tomb sweepers as of 4pm on Sunday, the day of Qingming, known as tomb-sweeping day.

This was significantly down from the Qingming Festival in 2019 under a reservation system, local civil affairs authorities said.

The numbers dropped 51 percent from the day in 2019. Tomb sweepers brought an additional 298,000 vehicles onto streets, also down 30 percent from 2019, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

More than 5,500 urns were interred on the day, up 6.9 percent from 2019.

The Songhe Ceremery in Jiading District, Tianchang Cemetery in the Pudong New Area and Chang'an Cemetery in Jiading had the largest number of tomb sweepers.

Since March 27, when the city's tomb-sweeping peak season began, cemeteries and columbariums in the city have been visited by 3.43 million tomb sweepers.

On five extreme peak days, including the three days of the Qingming Festival holiday, reservations are required for people to visit tombs.