News / Metro

More than 1 million take part in Qingming Festival

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:26 UTC+8, 2021-04-04       0
Shanghai's 54 cemeteries and columbariums were visited by 1.068 million tomb sweepers as of 4pm on Sunday, the day of Qingming, known as tomb-sweeping day.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:26 UTC+8, 2021-04-04       0

Shanghai's 54 cemeteries and columbariums were visited by 1.068 million tomb sweepers as of 4pm on Sunday, the day of Qingming, known as tomb-sweeping day.

This was significantly down from the Qingming Festival in 2019 under a reservation system, local civil affairs authorities said.

The numbers dropped 51 percent from the day in 2019. Tomb sweepers brought an additional 298,000 vehicles onto streets, also down 30 percent from 2019, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

More than 5,500 urns were interred on the day, up 6.9 percent from 2019.

The Songhe Ceremery in Jiading District, Tianchang Cemetery in the Pudong New Area and Chang'an Cemetery in Jiading had the largest number of tomb sweepers.

Since March 27, when the city's tomb-sweeping peak season began, cemeteries and columbariums in the city have been visited by 3.43 million tomb sweepers.

On five extreme peak days, including the three days of the Qingming Festival holiday, reservations are required for people to visit tombs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     