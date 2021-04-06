2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Both are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, eight patients have been discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 2.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 23.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,531 imported cases, 1,490 have been discharged upon recovery and 41 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.