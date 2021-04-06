News / Metro

Fashion gala underscores industry's resilience

Tan Weiyun
Shanghai Fashion Week's 2021 autumn-winter edition begins on Tuesday. Themed "Bloom the Spring," the fashion event is a testament to the industry getting back on its feet.
Ti Gong

Shanghai Fashion Week’s 2021 autumn-winter edition begins on Tuesday. Themed “Bloom the Spring,” the fashion gala is a testament to the industry getting back on its feet after the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the world’s first fashion week to appear offline last October after the outbreak of COVID-19, this edition's lineup features runways, trade shows, fashion seminars and other events.

“Today’s Shanghai Fashion Week is far more than just a show, it's the best platform for China’s fashion industry,” said fashion week ambassador Xiao Xue, former editor-in-chief of ELLE China and now a Chinese fashion opinion leader. “I believe this platform will play a greater role in leading industrial development and supporting Chinese brands. It's also the best stage for international brands to showcase in China."

With a comprehensive showcase calendar, Shanghai Fashion Week celebrates excellence in design and creativity with more than 100 runways for Chinese fashion designers and brands as well as overseas labels. 

In the main venue’s tent set up in Xintiandi, the opening show features Chinese fashion brand Mark Fairwhale. Established brands and designers launching their new collections include INXX, Rflexion, YES BY YESIR and Hemu. Winner of the Award for Emerging Talent presented by Visa last October, Chinese brand Mayali will make its debut at Xintiandi. Highly acclaimed brands Dawei and Comme Moi will also have their first-time showcase at Fashion Week. 

Incubator Labelhood will return to TANK Shanghai at West Bund, another fashion week venue. Newcomers from its incubation project Youtopia include Anno Mundi, Fivekoh, Momonary, Sorgenti and Toile. Emerging Chinese designers with global exposure like Shushu/Tong, Angel Chen and Private Policy will present their fall 2021 collections.

Luxury brand Dior will debut its 2021 pre-fall collection at West Bund's Shanghai Long Museum.

On top of a wide array of physical events, a range of digital initiatives and offline activities will help Shanghai Fashion Week reach more consumer-based communities via the "See Now, Buy Now" campaign. The Shanghai Fashion and Lifestyle Carnival, an online campaign platform, enables fashion brands to sell their latest products directly to consumers. China’s top livestreamer Austin Li will join the offline events to celebrate the launch, while another top livestreamer Viya will work with the design platform ITIB.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
