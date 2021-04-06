Campaign to prevent worm-born diseases targets rats and mosquitoes

Local health authorities are undertaking a monthlong campaign targeting mosquitoes and rats in order to prevent and control worm-born diseases like dengue fever.

The vector-control campaign not only ensures infectious disease prevention and control but will also help safeguard the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) taking place in the city in November, the Shanghai Health Commission said today.

A total of 50 professionals have been conducting checks on rats and mosquitoes in and around the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Qingpu District, site of CIIE.

At least nine cases of dengue fever were reported in the city last year, according to the Shanghai Health Commission's website.