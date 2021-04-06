City tightens COVID-19 prevention measures

Shanghai announces stricter measures after the city of Ruili in Yunnan Province reported dozens of locally transmitted cases since March 30 and now has three high-risk areas.

Shanghai has tightened its COVID-19 prevention and control measures on people from domestic high- and medium-risk areas, authorities said on Tuesday after Ruili, a city in southwest China's Yunnan Province, enlisted three high-risk areas.

People from high- and medium-risk areas should inform their residential or village committees, working units or hotels immediately or within 12 hours after arriving in Shanghai, according to the city's epidemic prevention and control authorities.

Anyone arriving from a high-risk area is required to have two nucleic acid tests and quarantine for 14 days at designated venues for observation.

People from medium-risk areas will also need to have two tests but can spend the 14-day observation period at residential communities.

Schools have been ordered to step up health QR code checks and impose relevant health management measures on students and staff from high- and medium-risk areas within 14 days.

The border city of Ruili has three high-risk areas and six medium-risk areas after reporting dozens of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since March 30.