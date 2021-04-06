News / Metro

Vaccinations on a bus for office workers

The city's first mobile vaccination bus was introduced in Minhang District last month to make the inoculation process easier for employees in offices and construction sites.
Shot by Hu Jun. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Yang Yang.

A bus outside an office building at Pujiang Intelligence Park in Minhang District is Shanghai’s first mobile platform for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Looking like a regular bus but adorned in blue and green, the 10-meter vehicle aims to make the inoculation process easier for employees.

Run by the local health commission since March 24, the bus is equipped with three vaccination stations and refrigerators that can store 2,400 doses.

Up to 1,000 people can be vaccinated a day. It takes about two minutes to register and have the injection.

By the end of March, nearly 4,000 people had been vaccinated, including workers from nearby offices and construction sites.

Xu Cuifang, who works at Pujiang Hi-tech Park, was vaccinated around 10am on Tuesday.

“The whole process from waiting to injection can be shortened from two to three hours to one hour compared with doing it at larger clinics and sites,” said Xu, who was under 30-minute medical observation inside the building.

Fu Shaolin, a R&D worker at the park, said his company booked vaccinations beforehand for employees willing to take it.

“The whole inoculation was smooth and quick after the queue,” said Fu.

Local health authorities said the service will continue for surrounding companies through April.

Source: SHINE
