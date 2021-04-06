News / Metro

Health and safety focus at refrigeration expo

  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-04-06       0
Over 1,100 exhibitors to display their latest products as China strives to lower carbon dioxide emissions and become carbon neutral before 2060 to tackle climate change.
Carbon neutrality, clean air and safe cold-chain transport will be the focus of the 2021 China Refrigeration Expo.

More than 1,100 exhibitors will display their latest technologies and products at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from Wednesday to Friday.

Of nearly 20,000 exhibits, 54 products, from compressors, freezers to heat pumps, are to be honored as innovations. Most of them display carbon neutral technologies, according to Wang Congfei, deputy secretary general of Chinese Association of Refrigeration.

In September, China announced that it would strive to bring carbon dioxide emissions to a minimum before 2030 and become carbon neutral before 2060 in its efforts to tackle climate change.

Conventional ways to reduce carbon emissions include less use of fossil fuels and increased use of renewable energy. While today experts are calling for scaling up a new alternative — CCUS, short for carbon capture, utilization and storage.

The idea is to capture carbon dioxide and turn it to useful products.

Moon Environment Technology Co from Yantai has developed an array of technologies enabling CCUS and applied them in several domestic carbon dioxide recycling projects covering petrochemical, natural gas and coal chemical operations. The technologies will be displayed at the expo.

China’s frozen food industry is another major energy consumer. In food processing factories, the amount of electricity used to freeze food accounts for up to 70 percent of the total. The industry is urging low carbon solutions.

Safety in cold-chain transport has become the latest concern, Wang said.

“Besides, we’ve found great application potential in new infrastructure such as big data centers. They rely on refrigeration facilities to maintain work,” he said. “New-energy cars also need refrigeration systems to avoid get overheated.”

After coronavirus, people are increasingly concerned about their health. The expo will showcase smart green household electrical appliances such as air-conditioners that can purify the air.

Equipped with ultraviolet light and formaldehyde decomposition technologies, these products can kill bacteria and harmful gases in the air.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
