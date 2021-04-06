Xintiandi streets to shut for relay race

Running event held to celebrate anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China will result in the temporary closure of a number of city streets over the weekend.

Xingye Road between Madang Road and Huangpi Road S. will be closed to traffic from 10pm on Saturday to 11am on Sunday.

Huangpi Road S. between Zizhong Road and Taicang Road will be shut from 1am to 9am on Sunday. Hubin Road between Huangpi Road S. and Shunchang Road will be closed from 4:30am to 8:30am the same day.

No vehicles or pedestrians will be allowed on those streets during those times.

The 100-kilometer relay run will start at the site in Xintiandi where the first congress of the CPC was held and end at South Lake in Jiaxing, the city where the congress was concluded on a small red boat.

In Shanghai, the race will pass through Xuhui, Minhang, Songjiang and Qingpu districts.

Other streets along the route will also be affected for short times during the race, police said.