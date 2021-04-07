News / Metro

A call for retirees to volunteer in Xinjiang

Shanghai is recruiting people who have retired from professional positions to provide voluntary services in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Shanghai is recruiting people who have retired from professional positions to provide voluntary services in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

About 20 volunteers between the ages of 55 and 70 are being sought in such areas as medical treatment, education and senior care, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said today.

They will provide voluntary services in Karamay and the prefecture of Kashgar from June to August.

Shanghai's "senior volunteer action" program encourages retired professionals to put their talents to use in China's western regions.

The city has sent almost 400 volunteers to the autonomous region since the program was launched in 2003.

They have made great contributions to the development of China's western regions, serving as a bridge of friendship, the bureau said.

Source: SHINE
