News / Metro

Major reward increase for reporting environmental violations

Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:06 UTC+8, 2021-04-07       0
Whistleblowers who alert authorities about major environmental violations will be eligible for rewards of up to 500,000 yuan (US$76,450) beginning on June 5.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:06 UTC+8, 2021-04-07       0

Whistleblowers who alert authorities about major environmental violations will be eligible for rewards of up to 500,000 yuan (US$76,450) beginning on June 5 from the present ceiling of 50,000 yuan.

The increase is based on an amended version of the Shanghai ecological and environmental violation tip-off rewards rule which takes effect on June 5, World Environment Day, the Shanghai Bureau of Ecology and Environment said.

The amended version also expands the scope of violations for tip-off eligible for rewards to include soil pollution, medical waste and water source pollution.

The reward amount is based on hazard levels and the amount of fines imposed on offenders, and will be increased if suspension of production, detention and crimes are involved.

For simple cases, the reward amount ranges from 1,000 to 10,000 yuan.

The amended version aims to encourage tip-offs to help authorities locate and crack down on irregularities more efficiently.

Employees are encouraged to tip off their working units if they are spotted polluting and damaging the environment.

Tip-offs can be made via 12345, a 24-hour government-run public service hotline, 12369, the environmental protection tip-off hotline, the "12369 environmental protection tip-off" WeChat account or the bureau's website.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     