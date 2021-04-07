Shanghai distinguished as 'city of longevity'

Shanghai had more than 3,000 centenarians at the end of 2020, making it a "city of longevity" – a distinction for cities with at least seven centenarians for every 100,000 people.

Shanghai had more than 3,000 centenarians at the end of 2020, up 12.9 percent from 2019, local authorities said today.

Among the 3,080 centenarians, 2,288 were female, according to the city's health authorities, senior affairs office and statistics bureau.

Shanghai is a "city of longevity" — a crown bestowed upon a city when it has at least seven centenarians for every 100,000 people. Shanghai had 20.8 centenarians per 100,000 people at the end of last year.

In 1953, the city had only one centenarian. The figure surpassed 1,000 in 2011. In 2017, it reached 2,000 and hit 2,500 the next year.

The Pudong New Area, Xuhui and Huangpu districts had the largest number of people 100 and older, accounting for 20.9, 9.5 and 8.9 percent of the city's total respectively.



The average life expectancy of local registered residents was 83.67 years last year, compared with 83.66 the year before — 81.24 for males and 86.2 for females.

By the end of last year, Shanghai’s population aged 60 and above reached 5.33 million, or 36.1 percent of permanent residents, up 3 percent from 2019. Among them, 825,300 were 80 or older.

Hongkou, Huangpu and Putuo districts had the largest proportion of senior residents, accounting for 42.5, 41.7 and 41.1 percent of their permanent populations respectively.