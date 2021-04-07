Joint efforts to improve emergency response

Officials announce moves to build an efficient emergency system in the Yangtze River Delta region to improve the response to natural disasters and accidents.

An efficient emergency system is being built in the Yangtze River Delta region to enhance the ability to cope with disasters, officials said at a press conference on Wednesday.

They stressed the importance of joint efforts in the region in the face of natural disasters and accidents.

In 2019, the emergency management offices of Shanghai and provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui established an agreement on coordinated development of disaster control.

Last year, cooperative management was specified in terms of cross-provincial emergency meetings and contacts.

Information on major accidents will be shared for quicker reaction and personnel dispatch across borders.

Joint emergency drills were carried out by Shanghai’s Qingpu District, Suzhou’s Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiaxing in Zhejiang Province. Combined efforts were also established among Shanghai’s Jinshan District, Suzhou and Jiaxing.

In the next step, cooperation will be further deepened in terms of intelligent monitoring, risk research and resource sharing for emergencies including floods, fire accidents and hazardous chemicals.

The first Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo will be held in Shanghai from May 7 to 9 this year at the National Convention and Exhibition Center.

The expo, organized by emergency management offices in the region, aims to improve management, material supplies and raise public awareness.

It will focus on safeguarding social and economic development through disaster prevention and reduction via online and offline exhibitions.

More than 300 key enterprises in the industry, such as the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Huawei and Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co, will participate in the exhibition which will cover an area of 52,000 square meters.

A summit on May 7 will be joined by experts in the field to exchange views on the development of emergency accident management.