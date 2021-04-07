News / Metro

Joint efforts to improve emergency response

Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:13 UTC+8, 2021-04-07       0
Officials announce moves to build  an efficient emergency system in the Yangtze River Delta region to improve the response to natural disasters and accidents.  
Wu Ruofan
Wu Ruofan
  19:13 UTC+8, 2021-04-07       0

An efficient emergency system is being built in the Yangtze River Delta region to enhance the ability to cope with disasters, officials said at a press conference on Wednesday.

They stressed the importance of joint efforts in the region in the face of natural disasters and accidents.

In 2019, the emergency management offices of Shanghai and provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui established an agreement on coordinated development of disaster control.

Last year, cooperative management was specified in terms of cross-provincial emergency meetings and contacts.

Information on major accidents will be shared for quicker reaction and personnel dispatch across borders.

Joint emergency drills were carried out by Shanghai’s Qingpu District, Suzhou’s Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiaxing in Zhejiang Province. Combined efforts were also established among Shanghai’s Jinshan District, Suzhou and Jiaxing.

In the next step, cooperation will be further deepened in terms of intelligent monitoring, risk research and resource sharing for emergencies including floods, fire accidents and hazardous chemicals.

Joint efforts to improve emergency response

The mascot of the first Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo, Yuan Yuan the dolphin, stands for peace and intelligence.

The first Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo will be held in Shanghai from May 7 to 9 this year at the National Convention and Exhibition Center.

The expo, organized by emergency management offices in the region, aims to improve management, material supplies and raise public awareness.

It will focus on safeguarding social and economic development through disaster prevention and reduction via online and offline exhibitions.

More than 300 key enterprises in the industry, such as the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Huawei and Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co, will participate in the exhibition which will cover an area of 52,000 square meters.

A summit on May 7 will be joined by experts in the field to exchange views on the development of emergency accident management.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huawei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     