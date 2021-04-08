News / Metro

Cloud concert celebrates close ties between Shanghai and Wuhan

The two cities have established a close connection and friendship since medical teams from Shanghai were sent to Wuhan to fight COVID-19.
Ti Gong

Shanghai and Wuhan present a cloud concert to celebrate the two cities' friendship.

Shanghai Media Group’s classical music radio FM94.7 and Hubei Media Group’s Music Radio co-presented a cloud concert on Thursday.

Shanghai and Wuhan have established a close connection and friendship since medical teams from Shanghai were sent to Wuhan to fight COVID-19.

The concert was rooted in a touching photo taken by a 21-year-old medical volunteer during the pandemic. 

In the photo, 88-year-old patient Wang Xin, a violinist with the Wuhan Philharmonic Orchestra, and his doctor Liu Kai from Shanghai’s Zhongshan Hospital, stand together in front of a beautiful sunset. With the help and encouragement of Shanghai medics, Wang recovered from the virus. He performed Jules Massenet’s "Meditation" in the ward as a gift to all of them.

The cloud concert featured a new adaptation of the classic song “Dedication,” which was performed in a chorus comprised of people from both cities.

The concert can be accessed for free on FM94.7's WeChat account and the AJMIDE smartphone app.

Ti Gong

Wang Xin, a violinist with the Wuhan Philharmonic Orchestra

