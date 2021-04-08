Ad festival to focus on digital transformation

The Shanghai International Advertising Festival will take place on July 21-24 and focus on the digital transformation of the industry.

Ti Gong

The annual festival, initiated in 2018, is one of Shanghai’s three major cultural festivals along with the Shanghai International Arts Festival and Shanghai International Film Festival.

This year’s event will be themed “Evolution in Mind.” Experts, industry leaders and stakeholders will share their views on the development of the global digital economy and digital advertising market with summits, forums, competitions and exhibitions.

A preliminary summit on popular new brands and products was held on Wednesday featuring a number of pop-up brands with successful marketing strategies.

During last year's festival, a cloud session was held for the first time for international participants who could not participate in person due to COVID-19. The online sessions attracted more than 300 companies from home and abroad, which led to 75 business meetings.

This year’s event will maintain the focus on international trends in the advertising sector, and serve foreign investors in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region, the organizer said.

Meanwhile, a soliciting campaign has been launched for the festival inviting the public to design innovative public service advertisements to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. Citizens, advertising companies and employees — as well as college students — are encouraged to showcase their talents during the competition.

Ti Gong