3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 2.

The second patient is a Chinese sailor who arrived at the Shanghai airport on March 24.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 7.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 19 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,545 imported cases, 1,497 have been discharged upon recovery and 48 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.