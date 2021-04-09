Merging French and Chinese culture to achieve excellence

The second episode of the series "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Sylvain Laurent, executive vice president of Dassault Systemes.

The second episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Frenchman Sylvain Laurent, executive vice president of Dassault Systemes and chairman of the Board Infrastructure & Cities.

Dassault is the world’s largest industrial software provider. Laurent and his family have lived in Shanghai for more than eight years.

In 2012, he and his team moved the company's headquarters from Tokyo to Shanghai. Laurent thinks Shanghai has huge capacities for innovation.



Dassault currently has about 600 employees in China but expects to have more than 2,000 within five years.



More than 100 large Chinese companies partner with Dassault, including COMAC, China State Shipbuilding, China Aerospace Science and Technology, China Railway Construction and China State Construction Engineering.



Projects such as the manufacturing of COMAC's C919, the first paperless production of ships by Jiangnan Shipyard Group, construction of Leishenshan and Huoshenshan hospitals and the Beijing-Xiong'an Intercity Railway are all supported by Dassault.



The company provides software services such as simulation design in 11 industry categories, including aviation and aerospace, automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding design and life sciences.



“Shanghai is my second hometown now," Laurent said. "I am pleased to merge French and Chinese cultures to develop more capacities in Shanghai."

