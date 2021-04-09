News / Metro

Epidemic prevention items pass inspection

  19:18 UTC+8, 2021-04-09       0
Shanghai's market regulation authorities find the majority of face masks and air purifiers up to standard during a three-month inspection campaign in the city. 
The city witnessed a high qualification rate of epidemic prevention items in a three-month inspection campaign, Shanghai’s market regulators said on Friday. 

A total of 75 batches of non-medical face masks were tested, with 94.7 percent up to standard, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation. 

All six batches of non-woven fabrics used on face masks and all seven batches of masks for medical use checked passed quality tests, while 93 percent of 15 batches of air purifiers met the standard. 

During the campaign, 8,227 companies were inspected and administrative penalties imposed in 266 cases of quality and business operation violations, with 7.71 million yuan (US$1.18 million) confiscated or fined.

Six cases have been handed to judicial authorities. 

The administration said drafting of a standard specifically targeting disposable masks for non-medical use has begun and is scheduled to be implemented in June. 

