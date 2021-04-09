News / Metro

New York-Shanghai flight suspended due to COVID-19

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:22 UTC+8, 2021-04-09       0
China Eastern Airlines flight has been suspended for four weeks from April 19 after 10 passengers on a plane from New York tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:22 UTC+8, 2021-04-09       0
New York-Shanghai flight suspended due to COVID-19
Imaginechina

A China Eastern Airlines flight from New York to Shanghai has been suspended after passengers tested positive for COVID-19, China's civil aviation authority said on Friday.

Flight MU588 was suspended for four weeks from April 19 after 10 passengers on the flight tested positive on March 30, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

China Eastern was required to appease its passengers and offer refunds or change services.

The CAAC launched its suspension mechanism for international passenger flights in June 2020 and updated the policy in December last year to further contain the spread of COVID-19.

The updated policy states that a flight suspension will be extended from one week to two if the number of passengers testing positive reaches five.

A suspension will last for four weeks if the number reaches 10.

If all an airline’s inbound passengers test negative three weeks in a row, it will be allowed to increase flights to two per week.

Over 100 suspension orders have been so far issued to both domestic and overseas carriers.

Shanghai reported three imported coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Friday. So far, of all 1,545 imported cases, 1,497 have been discharged on recovery and 48 are still in hospital. One suspected imported case is undergoing tests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     