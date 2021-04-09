Police to the rescue of cyclist on expressway

A woman calls police officers her "savior" when she is stopped on the G60 expressway after mistakenly choosing the driving option on her phone's navigation software.

A woman who was riding a bike on an elevated road and an expressway burst into tears when she was stopped by police. She called them her “savior.”

The incident took place on the afternoon of March 27, police in Songjiang District said on Friday.

They had several calls from the public about a woman riding a shared bike on the G60 expressway.

The woman, surnamed Wang, who is in her 30s, had set off from Xinzhen Road in Minhang District that afternoon, heading for a residential complex 8 kilometers away.

She was using her phone’s navigation software but mistakenly chose the driving option and ended up on the Jiamin Elevated Road. Later, she found herself on the G60 expressway.

Police drove her to the next exit and stopped a passing truck to take the bike.

The much-relieved woman was fined 50 yuan (US$7.6) for her offense.

Non-motor vehicles are banned from the city’s elevated roads and expressways.