4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 6.

The second patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 6.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 8.

The fourth patient is a Sri Lankan sailor who arrived in Shanghai on April 4 as the ship docked in the city for maintenance.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 42 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 1,549 imported cases, 1,497 have been discharged upon recovery and 52 are still hospitalized.



One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.