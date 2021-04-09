Shanghai through the eyes of GM executive

The third episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Julian Blissett who is from the United Kingdom.

The third episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Julian Blissett who is from the United Kingdom. He is GM executive vice president and GM China president, and a Shanghai Magnolia Award winner.

Having a Chinese name Bai Li, he has lived in Shanghai with his family for 15 years.

“Shanghai is my second home,” said Blissett. “I can honestly say that Shanghai is the best place to live in the world after having lived in Japan, Germany, Poland and the UK.”

Blissett said that the government in Shanghai and China is extremely business friendly and supportive.

He has attended the China International Import Expo for the last three years. He believes the CIIE is a great way to demonstrate products, as well as being a great testing ground.

He added that during the coronavirus pandemic, the Shanghai government had helped to unite the families of expats by obtaining visas.

“I could not have done it without the Shanghai government’s outstanding help,” said Blissett.