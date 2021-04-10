News / Metro

Living in Shanghai 'buries ball in the back of the net'

The fourth episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Brazilian football player Oscar of Shanghai Port FC who has lived in the city with his family for almost 5 years.
The fourth episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Brazilian football player Oscar of Shanghai Port FC who has lived in the city with his family for almost 5 years. 

“Shanghai is an incredible city,” said Oscar. “I am very happy that I can be a resident in this city, so is my family. We are so impressed by this city.” 

He added that the stadiums here are all very good especially Shanghai Port FC and Hongkou Football Stadium. They are all very modern facilities. The new Pudong Football Stadium will open soon, which will be one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world, he said.

“This year is the 100th anniversary of the CPC,” said Oscar. “Some of my teammates are party members such as our goalkeeper Yan Junlin.” 

He said that Yan treated him like an old friend when he first arrived in Shanghai. 

Oscar wants to open a football school in Shanghai, (he already has the name - Oscar Academy) to help children improve their skills and impart his football ideas. It will be a fusion of Brazilian and Chinese football ideas.   

“I wish I could win more trophies for Shanghai,” said Oscar.

Source: SHINE
Special Reports
