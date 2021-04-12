Literary event closes out 2021 Shanghai Coffee Culture Week

A literary event featuring cultural celebrities and local television anchors took place at Sinan Mansions as the closing event of the 2021 Shanghai Coffee Culture Week.

The event was a collaboration between Sinan Reading Party and "Prick Up Your Ears," a public cultural brand of SMG News.



Popular TV anchors Yin Hairong, Shi Yan and Tao Chun, as well as local writers and scholars including Huang Yuning and Zhang Dinghao, shared with the audience their thoughts on classic works of literature.

Poems, essays and novels from T.S. Eliot, Ernest Hemingway and Chinese writer Chen Danyan were read and interpreted, accompanied by music and coffee.