Shanghai starts vaccination program for people from Hong Kong, Macau

People from Hong Kong or Macau who are working or living in Shanghai can book COVID-19 vaccinations from Monday.

People aged between 18 and 75 years old can be inoculated free by showing their mainland residence permits or medical insurance certificates.

Compatriots from Hong Kong and Macau who are working or studying at schools in the city enjoy the same vaccination policy as local teachers and students.

People from Hong Kong and Macau not in the two categories mentioned above can still receive the injections in the city but need to pay 100 yuan (US$15.27) per dose, and two doses will be given.

People can register for the service by scanning Health Cloud, or Jiankangyun, QR code (below). After scanning and information registration, they will receive confirmation on their mobile phone, and can visit the designated venue at an allotted time.

They need to bring valid certificates and show their reservation code. They will have to fill out a consent form and tell doctors about their health condition before having the vaccination.