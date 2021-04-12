News / Metro

Parents ordered to reimburse care providers for child they abandoned

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:49 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0
A man and woman were ordered by a district court to reimburse a welfare home and hospital for taking care of the child they abandoned.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:49 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0

A man and woman were ordered by a district court to reimburse a welfare home and hospital for taking care of the child they abandoned.

The case was the first of its kind in Shanghai, according to the People’s Procuratorate in Putuo District, which handled the case.

An investigation began in October of 2018, when district prosecutors learned from a children’s hospital that a baby girl was left by her parents in the hospital in July of 2017.

Her mother, a woman surnamed Yuan, gave birth to the girl in her home prematurely. The father, a man surnamed Lu, took the baby to the hospital for treatment. The couple, both Shanghai locals, was not married.

When the baby was ready to be released from the hospital, Yuan and Lu refused to take her home and later went out of contact.

The two were sentenced to eight months and six months in prison respectively under the criminal charge of abandonment in August of 2019.

Meanwhile, from May through November of 2019, the girl was cared for at a welfare home in Putuo, after which the district court designated Shanghai Children’s Home in Minhang District, an orphanage run by the government, as her legal guardian.

That decision was made because Yuan and Lu were considered unfit for parenting. Yuan had no job and lived in a one-room apartment with her grandparents who were too old to take care of a child, while Lu had a criminal past involving robberies and drugs but was willing to raise his daughter, according to prosecutors.

Although born prematurely, the girl is healthy and up for adoption.

In January, prosecutors helped the district welfare home and hospital take action against the girl’s parents.

The two were ordered to pay the hospital a total of more than 20,000 yuan (US$3,000) and the welfare home 1,900 yuan monthly for six months for their expenses.

Since 2018, district prosecutors in charge of cases related to minors have handled seven criminal cases regarding guardianship problems and supported civil lawsuits in fives such cases. More than 10 children involved in the cases were taken into safe hands.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     