News / Metro

University poses questions to celebrate 125 years

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:31 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0
Shanghai Jiao Tong University publishes 125 science questions it hopes will inspire more people to devote themselves to the development of science and benefit the human race. 
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:31 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0

Shanghai Jiao Tong University has published 125 science questions, together with Science Magazine and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, to celebrate its 125th birthday and invite scientists from all over the world to join in related research.

The questions were raised by people from home and abroad, including editors of the magazine, winners of top prizes such as the Nobel Prize, Wolf Prize, Lasker Award and Turing Award, well known young scientists, as well as teachers and students from the university.

They cover issues ranging from mathematics, chemistry, health and life sciences to neurosciences, ecology and artificial intelligence.

Some of the questions were raised in an earlier edition of 125 questions published by the magazine in 2005 to celebrate its 125th anniversary and remain unsolved, such as “What is the universe made of?” and “Can we stop ourselves aging?” Some questions are challenges for the whole world, such as “Can we stop global climate change?” and “Can we live on another planet?”

Lin Zhongqin, the university’s president, said it had been dedicated to promoting science advancement since it was established in 1896. It has made a number of breakthroughs in China and cultivated a lot of outstanding scientists, he said. He hopes the questions would inspire more people to devote themselves to future science development and serve the welfare of all humans.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     