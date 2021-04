Yang Xiong, former mayor of Shanghai, passed away at the age of 68 at Shanghai Huashan Hospital on Monday.

Yang Xiong, former mayor of Shanghai, passed away at the age of 68 at Shanghai Huashan Hospital on Monday.



Yang was a member of the Standing Committee of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, deputy director of the National People's Congress Foreign Affairs Committee, and deputy secretary of the Organization Department of the CPC Shanghai Committee.