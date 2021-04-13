1 new imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

One imported coronavirus case, a Chinese returning from Hungary, was reported in the city on Monday.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in Hungary who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 10.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 33 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 1,555 imported cases, 1,502 have been discharged upon recovery and 53 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.